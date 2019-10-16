Virginia National Bank Lowers Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Virginia National Bank decreased its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx makes up 1.8% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 155.1% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 21.5% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 312,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 213.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 212,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 144,599 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,388.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BXC traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $34.39.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $706.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BXC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

