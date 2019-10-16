VIBE (VIBE) Market Cap Hits $5.30 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $5.30 million and $1.13 million worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00225747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.01099998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00028180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00088699 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

