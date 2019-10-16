Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $415.80

Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 415.80 ($5.43) and last traded at GBX 416.40 ($5.44), with a volume of 14232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423 ($5.53).

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSVS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 655.30 ($8.56).

The company has a market cap of $924.84 million and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 456.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

About Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

