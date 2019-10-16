Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Update

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Veru in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Veru in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Get Veru alerts:

In other news, CFO Michele Greco bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,040 and have sold 90,000 shares valued at $189,158. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Veru in the second quarter valued at $394,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veru by 65.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Veru by 183.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 169,550 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Veru by 1.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.41. Veru has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.49.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Veru had a negative return on equity of 50.14% and a negative net margin of 59.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.