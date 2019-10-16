VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VRNA. ValuEngine raised VERONA PHARMA P/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised VERONA PHARMA P/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

