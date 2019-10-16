Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Veoneer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research set a $26.00 price objective on Veoneer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Veoneer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of VNE opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $47.53.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.35 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter worth $80,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Veoneer by 27.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Veoneer by 60.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

