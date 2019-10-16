Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.92.

Shares of VRNS opened at $63.95 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $59.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $548,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,159,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,836,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 905.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 75.0% during the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,037,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 19.3% during the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 525,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,519,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 41.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.