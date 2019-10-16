Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $134.91.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.4779 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

