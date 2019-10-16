Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 762,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.75. 9,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,693. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.80 and a 12 month high of $160.88.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4507 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

