Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 5,608 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,781,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ennis worth $36,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 11,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EBF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. 5,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,455. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Ennis had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $108.82 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ennis, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Magill sold 29,749 shares of Ennis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $595,277.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

