Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 136,487 Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,087,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit worth $34,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,939. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 32.48 and a quick ratio of 32.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $330.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

