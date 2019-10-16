Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 12,844 Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of DXP Enterprises worth $38,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 192.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 22.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 19.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Shares of DXPE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $32.91. 1,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,462. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $45.66.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.07 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.86%. DXP Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

DXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.