Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,024,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,674,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Shares of NYSE:GO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.68. 371,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,628. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $645.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.60 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 11,398,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $372,952,343.28. Also, EVP Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,636,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,119,742 shares of company stock worth $396,557,958 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GO. Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

