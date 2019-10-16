Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,601,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.72% of Akcea Therapeutics worth $37,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

AKCA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.01. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,428. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.50. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.87% and a negative net margin of 65.62%. Akcea Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKCA shares. ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

