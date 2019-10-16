Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VVV. Citigroup increased their price target on Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Valvoline from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.42 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,293,000 after acquiring an additional 993,754 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Valvoline by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,890,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,983,000 after acquiring an additional 178,746 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,213,000 after acquiring an additional 113,422 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Valvoline by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,117,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,985,000 after acquiring an additional 424,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,815,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

