ValuEngine Upgrades Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) to “Buy”

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PXLW has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pixelworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. 205,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,396. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 million, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 61.2% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 56,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 808.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 52,955 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 75.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 26,901 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 634.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 164,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 142,249 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

