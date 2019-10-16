ValuEngine Upgrades ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACNB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ACNB has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $41.18.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

In other news, Director Donna M. Newell purchased 716 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,847.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,026.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 807 shares of company stock valued at $29,076 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACNB by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ACNB by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ACNB by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in ACNB by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.