ValuEngine Downgrades Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TIKK stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.