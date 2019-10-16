Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.44.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 233,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,860,399. The company has a market capitalization of $217.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $87.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

