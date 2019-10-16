Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chubb by 223.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,618.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $948,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,880 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.87. 41,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.39 and its 200-day moving average is $150.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

