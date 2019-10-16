Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 22,750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,760 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 24,474 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. 4.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $92.21. 78,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $102.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.46.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

