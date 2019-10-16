Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,270 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBS were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBS by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBS by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of CBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of CBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBS traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,471. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. CBS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. CBS’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBS. BMO Capital Markets cut CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised CBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $64.00 price target on CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on CBS from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

CBS Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS).

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.