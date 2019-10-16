USDK Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $27.91 million and approximately $13.85 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00012131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00221089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.01097211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00029851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00087435 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

