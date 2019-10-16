US Foods (NYSE:USFD) and HF Foods Group (NYSE:HFFG) Critical Comparison

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) and HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get US Foods alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for US Foods and HF Foods Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Foods 0 3 4 0 2.57 HF Foods Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Foods presently has a consensus target price of $41.86, suggesting a potential upside of 5.73%. Given US Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe US Foods is more favorable than HF Foods Group.

Profitability

This table compares US Foods and HF Foods Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Foods 1.63% 14.15% 4.99% HF Foods Group 2.25% 18.91% 7.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Foods and HF Foods Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Foods $24.18 billion 0.36 $407.00 million $2.03 19.50 HF Foods Group $291.01 million 1.32 $6.35 million N/A N/A

US Foods has higher revenue and earnings than HF Foods Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of US Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of HF Foods Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of US Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of HF Foods Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

US Foods has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Foods Group has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HF Foods Group beats US Foods on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. The company was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016. US Foods Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc. markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements. In addition, the company operates as a real estate holding company. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.