US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) PT Raised to $60.00 at Sidoti

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Sidoti from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s previous close.

USCR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. US Concrete has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get US Concrete alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $48.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. US Concrete has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $810.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.35.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Concrete will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $80,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $60,470.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $176,196. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 37,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,971,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 147,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.