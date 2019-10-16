US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) PT Raised to $60.00 at Sidoti

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Sidoti from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s previous close.
USCR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. US Concrete has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.
Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $48.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. US Concrete has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $810.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.35.
In other news, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $80,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $60,470.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $176,196. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 37,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,971,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 147,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
About US Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
