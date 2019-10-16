US Capital Advisors Comments on Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 11th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Williams Capital dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $874.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $167.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,098.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,230,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 212.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,999,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,650 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 5,662.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,852 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 44.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 184.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,172 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

