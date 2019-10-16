Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 30th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 902,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

UE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.44 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

UE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 619.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

