Uquid Coin (UQC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $147,461.00

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $834,469.00 and approximately $147,461.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00001040 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, OOOBTC, TOPBTC and Exrates. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00042774 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $489.36 or 0.06098229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001110 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00044304 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, IDAX, IDEX, Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

