Univest Financial (UVSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $58.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.10 million.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $723.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UVSP. ValuEngine upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.