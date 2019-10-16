Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Up 11.3% in September

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the August 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 863,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24,352 shares in the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNTY stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. 3,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,851. The company has a market cap of $237.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

