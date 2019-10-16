UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Cut to $286.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $299.00 to $286.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $292.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.56.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.68 and a 200-day moving average of $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,120 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.