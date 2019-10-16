UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.90-15.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.83. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $14.15-14.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cleveland Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.22.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $238.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,874,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.