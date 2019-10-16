UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total value of $583,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,874,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.22.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $238.59 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.