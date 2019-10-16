UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 228.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,308 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,140 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total value of $583,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,874,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.18. 306,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.71. The firm has a market cap of $223.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.56.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.