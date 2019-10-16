United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) traded down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $21.16, 2,109 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

United Utilities Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

