United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) traded down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $21.16, 2,109 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

