United Services Automobile Association Takes $235,000 Position in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lantheus by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,989,000 after purchasing an additional 390,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of LNTH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,254. The company has a market cap of $741.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.72 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 25,538 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $541,660.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,119.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 5,604 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $115,442.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,823. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

