United Services Automobile Association Lowers Position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,738 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $7,206,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,447,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,293,000 after buying an additional 258,857 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,658,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,299,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,166,000 after buying an additional 103,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 21.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 528,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 94,764 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hope Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 21,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,263. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alex Ko sold 13,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $193,015.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,537.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,334 shares of company stock valued at $911,368 over the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

