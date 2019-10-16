United Services Automobile Association Cuts Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Kaman were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kaman by 528.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the second quarter valued at about $7,164,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 6.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kaman in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

In other news, Director Brian E. Barents sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $382,299.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal J. Keating purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $126,456.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KAMN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.78. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $66.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.19 million. Kaman had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Kaman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.