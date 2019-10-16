United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) vs. 1st Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FISB) Financial Analysis

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

This table compares United Security Bancshares and 1st Capital Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $41.22 million 4.25 $14.02 million N/A N/A 1st Capital Bank $20.92 million 3.92 $2.85 million N/A N/A

United Security Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bank.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. 1st Capital Bank does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and 1st Capital Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 33.94% 14.13% 1.64% 1st Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of 1st Capital Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Security Bancshares and 1st Capital Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Capital Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bank has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats 1st Capital Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and installment loans. The company also offers cashier's check, traveler's check, money order, foreign draft, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box, payroll direct deposit, and interactive teller and ATM services. As of January 23, 2019, it operated through 11 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft, California. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

1st Capital Bank Company Profile

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the central coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. The company also offers business loans and lines of credit, such as long term loans for fixed-asset purchases and permanent working capital, asset-based lines of credit to cover accounts receivables and inventory, short term lines of credit to support short-term seasonal working capital needs or inventory purchases, equipment financing, and acquisition financing; and commercial real estate loans comprising term loans for the purchase or refinance of commercial and multi-family residential properties; and personal loans for business owners. In addition, it provides agriculture and wine industry lending products, including long or short term loans for crops, orchards, winery, and vineyard development; real estate purchases or debt refinancing; machinery and equipment purchase; and building improvements, as well as lines of credit for seasonal needs. Further, the company offers small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions; debit cards; cash management services that include ACH origination, online wire transfer, check reconciliation, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services; and remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, online banking, telephone banking, courier, electronic bill payment, mobile banking, and remote wire request services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo, California. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Salinas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.