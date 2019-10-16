United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.46.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $123.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

