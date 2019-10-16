United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. 63,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,198. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $562.01 million, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott St bought 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $50,201.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,983.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,960 shares of company stock worth $140,456 in the last 90 days. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 183.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Integre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 111.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 118,615 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

