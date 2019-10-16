United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.25-12.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.86. United Continental also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.25-12.25 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Continental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Continental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.71.

United Continental stock opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $77.02 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.20.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Continental will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total transaction of $90,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $647,516 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

