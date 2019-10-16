United Capital Management of KS Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 23,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 142,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 35,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.96. 1,769,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,687,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

