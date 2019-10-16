United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 1,989 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. 1,431,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,779. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a oct 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 11.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

