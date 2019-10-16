Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Short Interest Up 14.0% in September

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. Uniqure has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.35.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 1,232.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $189,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,116.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Gut sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $224,906.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,641. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 3,265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,023,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after buying an additional 1,963,390 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,163,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,121,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 446.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,040,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 1,357.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 200,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniqure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

