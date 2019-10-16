Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

QURE opened at $44.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 1,232.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Uniqure will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $451,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,230 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $224,906.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,641. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 3,265.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,023,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after buying an additional 1,963,390 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,163,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,121,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 446.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,040,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 1,357.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 200,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

