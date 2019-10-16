UniFirst (UNF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $194.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.73. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $132.38 and a fifty-two week high of $205.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.95 and a 200 day moving average of $178.56.

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $2,279,682.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,793,829. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,211. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UniFirst from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

