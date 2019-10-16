Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Unifi an industry rank of 241 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In other news, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact bought 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $2,162,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 20,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $378,389.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,604,275. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 228,841 shares of company stock worth $4,385,065 over the last ninety days. 25.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Unifi by 39.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Unifi by 51.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Unifi by 15.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. 6,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,013. Unifi has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $405.30 million, a P/E ratio of 168.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Unifi had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $179.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Unifi will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

