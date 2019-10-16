UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:URW) Trading Up 1.6%

UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:URW) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$11.06 ($7.84) and last traded at A$11.05 ($7.84), approximately 483,601 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$10.88 ($7.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is A$10.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35.

UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:URW)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 93 shopping centres, including 56 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

