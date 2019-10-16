Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $17.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on UCTT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 8,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $129,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,414.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $296,396.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 534,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 176,836 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

